Sharing Smiles Day: Kool Smiles provides free dental care to kids in need of dental care.

On Sunday May 21, 2017, Kool Smiles offices will open their doors to children in need and provide free dental care on a first-come, first-served basis.
Each year, millions of children go without dental care. Kool Smiles is committed to providing care to children in need. Through our Sharing Smiles Day, we aim to provide care to children with no other options.
Kool Smiles was founded in 2002 and built on the belief that every family has the right to quality dental care in a clean, safe and fun environment. Our goal is to provide quality and compliant dental care to children in communities that typically are overlooked by general dentists.
Are you a media representative looking to learn more about Sharing Smiles Day? Please fill out this form and someone from our team will get back to you right away.